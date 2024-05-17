Minor girl missing from Tripura's Khowai rescued from Rajasthan, one held

A minor girl who was missing for months has been rescued from Rajasthan and his alleged abductor was also arrested, police said here on Friday. Personnel from the Khowai Women Police Station rescued the minor girl from a Rajasthan village late Wednesday night and her abductor, Ashok Kumar Choudhury (30) was also nabbed, according to the police.

"On 6th May a case was registered in Khowai Women Police station about a missing minor girl. The investigative efforts led the police to Rajasthan, where the girl was located. Investigator Champa Das, with the assistance of the Rajasthan Police, managed to rescue the girl from Ashok Kumar Choudhury's residence in Kheri Milang village. Choudhury, who works as a driver, was subsequently arrested. Today he has been brought to Khowai and will be produced in court," Pushan Kanti Maju, Dy SP, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Khowai said. According to police, the young girl had gone missing from the village of West Singichara in Khowai around nine months ago. The girl's family had reported her disappearance to the women's police station on May 6, prompting an immediate investigation.

The police have registered a case under sections 417, 366(A), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against Choudhury, who was presented in court today. This case underscores the diligence and cooperation between the police departments across state lines, ensuring the safe return of the minor to her family and bringing the accused to justice. (ANI)

