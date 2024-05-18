Left Menu

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Clash of the Titans!

Mumbai Indians scored 196/6 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma scored 68, Naman Dhir 62 not out. Dewald Brevis contributed 23. Key bowlers for the opposition were Naveen-ul-Haq with 2/50 and Ravi Bishnoi with 2/37. Other notable performances included Mohsin Khan and Krunal Pandya, each taking a wicket.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2024 00:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 00:28 IST
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma c Mohsin Khan b Ravi Bishnoi 68 Dewald Brevisc Krunal Pandya b Naveen-ul-Haq 23 Suryakumar Yadav c Ravi Bishnoi b Krunal Pandya 0 Ishan Kishan b Naveen-ul-Haq 14 Hardik Pandya c Naveen-ul-Haq b Mohsin Khan 16 Nehal Wadhera c Krunal Pandya b Ravi Bishnoi 1 Naman Dhir not out 62 Romario Shepherd not out 1 Extras: (W-10, NB-1) 11 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 Overs) 196 Fall of wickets: 1-88, 2-89, 3-97, 4-116, 5-120, 6-188.

Bowling: Arshad Khan 2-0-11-0, Matt Henry 2-0-24-0, Krunal Pandya 4-0-29-1, Mohsin Khan 4-0-45-1, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-50-2, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-37-2.

