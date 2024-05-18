Left Menu

Fire breaks out at two places in Delhi; none hurt

Two fire incidents were reported in the national capital on Friday evening. The first incident was reported at a banquet hall near Kalkaji metro station on Friday evening, while the second fire incident was reported at a factory in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area.

18-05-2024
Assistant Divisional Officer Rajesh Kumar Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two fire incidents were reported in the national capital on Friday evening. The first incident was reported at a banquet hall near Kalkaji metro station on Friday evening, while the second fire incident was reported at a factory in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area. No injury to anyone or casualty was reported in the incidents, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

Assistant Divisional Officer Rajesh Kumar Shukla the first incident was reported at a banquet hall near the Kalkaji metro station and said, "We received a fire call at 6.55 pm. There is a fire in the banquet hall." "Initially, four fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze. Later, six more fire tenders were sent and the fire was extinguished. The banquet hall has been damaged, but there is no loss of life," he said.

The exact reason behind the fire was not clear. Similarly, in another incident, a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area on Friday, destroying goods and other valuable items.

Locals of the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm. Following information, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and started dousing operation. (ANI)

