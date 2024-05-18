Left Menu

Mumbai: Man arrested for raping 24-year-old woman on pretext of offering job

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman on the pretext of offering a job to her, police said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 10:13 IST
Mumbai: Man arrested for raping 24-year-old woman on pretext of offering job
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman on the pretext of offering a job to her, police said on Saturday. The incident took place under Worli police station in the city and the arrested accused has been identified as Joseph James (age 50).

According to Worli Police, the victim woman, a resident of Thane, who was looking for a job, had sought help from one of her male friends. The victim woman's friend gave her the mobile number of a person named Joseph and advised her to contact him. On Thursday evening, the victim's friend called and told her that Joseph wanted her to meet in Khar. The victim immediately took a taxi to Khar, where her friend and Joseph joined the victim.

Later, the trio went to a hotel, and drank alcohol, around midnight, they left for their homes. Further victim told the police that while on her way to Khar station, Joseph offered to drop her at the station, however, he did not take her to the station, claiming that no trains would be available by this time and she should sleep in his car.

The victim told the police that at around 3 in the morning, when she was sleeping in his car, Joseph started molesting her. When she protested, he forcibly removed her clothes and raped her. The victim also alleged that Joseph threatened her and asked her not to talk about the incident to anyone. However, the victim narrated the entire incident to her lawyer friend who asked her to immediately file a complaint, after which she reached the nearest police station and filed a complaint.

On the victim's complaint, Worli police registered a case and arrested the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India
4
The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Nature for a Thriving Future

The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Na...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024