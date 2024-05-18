Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for raising anti-national slogans in Bhopal

The accused has been identified as Faizal Khan, a resident of Mandideep, Raisen district, and he runs a puncture shop here in Bhopal. He was booked under IPC section 153 B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration).

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 10:16 IST
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested for allegedly raising anti-national slogans in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, the police said. According to an FIR, a copy of which is with ANI, the incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Misrod police station in Bhopal on Thursday (May 16) late evening and the case was registered into the matter on Friday evening.

The accused has been identified as Faizal Khan, a resident of Mandideep, Raisen district, and he runs a puncture shop here in Bhopal. He was booked under IPC section 153 B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration). "Complaint Brijesh Rao (26), a resident of Nai Basti Jatkhedi, Bhopal stated that on Thursday evening at around 6:30, he along with his friend Akhilesh Parmar had gone to eat paan at a kiosk. Meanwhile, a man present there was raising anti-national slogans (Pakistan Zindabad and Hindustan Murdabad). Both of them tried to convince him, but he did not listen," statement read in the FIR copy.

The complainant also made a video of him. On enquiring about the accused, his name was revealed as Faizal Khan. He is a resident of Mandideep and runs a puncture shop here in Bhopal. Later, On Friday, Brijesh reached Misrod police station along with the video and lodged a written complaint into the matter, the FIR further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

