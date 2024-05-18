Jharkhand: Massive fire breaks out at godown in Jamshedpur
A massive fire broke out at a godown in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, officials said on Saturday.
ANI | Updated: 18-05-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 11:19 IST
A massive fire broke out at a godown in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, officials said on Saturday. Upon receiving the information, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and started the operations to douse the blaze.
People gathered at the spot after the fire broke out. More details are awaited (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
