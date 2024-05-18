Ambrey says Panama-flagged oil tanker reportedly attacked southwest of Yemen's Mocha
British security firm Ambrey said on Saturday it had received information that a Panama-flagged crude oil tanker was reportedly "attacked" approximately 10 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Mocha.
It added that the communication indicated vessel was hit by a missile.
