India's Sustainable Critical Minerals Mission: Hindustan Zinc Leads the Way

India is on a mission to become the world's leading and the most sustainable producer of critical minerals, Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc's Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar has said.

Critical minerals, such as cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel and rare earths, play a crucial role in the production of clean energy technologies, from wind turbines to electric cars.

Critical minerals are particularly in demand for the production of batteries for electric cars.

Speaking at Bank of America Securities Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference 2024 in Miami recently, Hebbar said the mining and metals sector will play a crucial role in helping the world meet the net-zero goals.

''We take our role as champions of India's natural resources very seriously and we are well positioned to capitalize on this economic growth,'' Hebbar, who is also Vedanta Director, was quoted as saying in a statement on Saturday.

The mining and metals sector holds the key to unlock the future. The transition to net-zero goals globally will be mineral intensive and meeting this demand will be not easy, she said.

Hindustan Zinc had earlier announced its plans to make foray into strategic mineral exploration with the formation of subsidiary Hindmetal Exploration Services Pvt Ltd.

