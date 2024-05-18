Left Menu

India's Sustainable Critical Minerals Mission: Hindustan Zinc Leads the Way

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc aims to position India as the world's top producer of critical minerals vital for clean energy technologies. Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar underscores the sector's key role in achieving global net-zero goals and economic growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 16:13 IST
India's Sustainable Critical Minerals Mission: Hindustan Zinc Leads the Way
  • Country:
  • India

India is on a mission to become the world's leading and the most sustainable producer of critical minerals, Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc's Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar has said.

Critical minerals, such as cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel and rare earths, play a crucial role in the production of clean energy technologies, from wind turbines to electric cars.

Critical minerals are particularly in demand for the production of batteries for electric cars.

Speaking at Bank of America Securities Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference 2024 in Miami recently, Hebbar said the mining and metals sector will play a crucial role in helping the world meet the net-zero goals.

''We take our role as champions of India's natural resources very seriously and we are well positioned to capitalize on this economic growth,'' Hebbar, who is also Vedanta Director, was quoted as saying in a statement on Saturday.

The mining and metals sector holds the key to unlock the future. The transition to net-zero goals globally will be mineral intensive and meeting this demand will be not easy, she said.

Hindustan Zinc had earlier announced its plans to make foray into strategic mineral exploration with the formation of subsidiary Hindmetal Exploration Services Pvt Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024