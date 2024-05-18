Left Menu

Lok Sabha polls: 889 candidates to contest elections in phase 6 on May 25

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Saturday said that a total of 889 candidates from eight States and Union Territories (UTs) will contest elections in phase six of the Lok Sabha elections that will be held on May 25.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 19:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Saturday said that a total of 889 candidates from eight States and Union Territories (UTs) will contest elections in phase six of the Lok Sabha elections that will be held on May 25. This includes 20 candidates for the adjourned poll in the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency (PC) of Jammu and Kashmir, the poll body said.

According to the election commission, 1,978 nominations were filed for 57 parliamentary constituencies across the seven States and UTs (excluding the adjourned poll in PC 3-Anantnag-Rajouri of J-K). The last date for filing nominations for phase 6 for all 07 States and Union Territories (excluding adjourned polls in PC 3-Anantnag-Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir) was May 6.

"After the scrutiny of all nominations filed, 900 nominations were found to be valid. In 3-Anantnag-Rajouri, a total 28 nominations were filed in Phase 3 and 21 nominations were found to be valid," it added. In phase 6, Uttar Pradesh had a maximum of 470 nomination forms from 14 parliamentary constituencies, followed by Haryana with 370 nominations from 10 PCs.

The poll body further mentioned that the average number of contesting candidates in a parliamentary constituency for the sixth phase is 15. Ranchi parliamentary constituency in Jharkhand received the maximum number of nominations with 70, followed by North East Delhi PC in the national capital territory of Delhi with 69 nominations, it added.

Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases till June 1. Polling for four phases has already been concluded. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

