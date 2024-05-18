T'gana cabinet meet deferred for want of EC nod

The planned meeting of the Telangana cabinet could not be held on Saturday as the Election Commission did not give its nod in view of the poll code. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues, who waited for a green-light from the EC till 7 PM to conduct the meeting left the Secretariat as it was not received.

The chief minister has now decided to conduct the cabinet meeting after the EC gives its approval. He also decided to go to Delhi ''if necessary'' to meet the poll body if the permission for cabinet meeting is not received by Monday, an official release said.

The government had prepared a heavy agenda for the cabinet meeting, including farm loan waiver, paddy procurement, crop plan for the coming Kharif season and other issues concerning farmers, it said.

However, these key issues could not be discussed as no response was received from the EC on conducting the cabinet meeting, Revanth Reddy said.

The chief minister had also decided to discuss crucial issues, including celebration of 'Telangana formation day' on June 2, the pending issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in view of the completion of 10 years of state formation and also the pending issues of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 in the proposed cabinet meeting today, the release added.

