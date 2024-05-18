"Mahayuti will win, break all records": Maharashtra CM Shinde exudes confidence in NDA's victory

Amid the heated political atmosphere in Maharashtra as the state enters the last day of campaigning, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized the extensive development projects and economic progress in the region under NDA rule. "This is the last day of campaigning and we are getting majority of the support. Rahul Shewale (BJP candidate from Mumbai South Central) will win from here with a huge margin, he has created such an atmosphere in the last ten years. PM Modi's work and development in the last decade has made our country reach heights. So many schemes are being initiated in Maharashtra. In the whole country, the biggest development and infrastruture projects are being built in Maharashtra. Indusries are being build, jobs are being given and on the basis of this Mahuyati will win on the coming May 20 and will break the records of last time," Shinde said while speaking to ANI.

On opposition's criticism of Hindu political leader Veer Savarkar, Shinde remarked, "They are unfamiliar with Savarkar, but they recognize Aurangzeb. They reject the saffron flag and prefer Pakistan's green flag. What can we expect from them when blast suspects like Iqbal Musa and Yakub Memon feature in their rallies? They are allergic to the saffron flag. The RSS always steps forward when the nation is in trouble. The RSS is a nationalist organization," Shinde asserted. The Bhartiya Janata Party is actively campaigning in the state during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at a public meeting in Mumbai, praising the BJP's development initiatives. Addressing a public rally in Mumbai, PM Modi said, "Some people say that what Modi says is impossible. It is difficult to instill hope in people who are drowned in hopelessness. Everything is impossible for them. These are the same people who thought that the Ram Temple was impossible. The world has to accept that the people of India were so strong with their thoughts that they kept struggling for 500 years, for one dream...As a result, Ram Lalla is Virajman in a grand temple," the Prime Minister said.

He also took a jibe at the Congress party over its "non-fulfillment" of the promise of eradicating poverty. "Congress kept saying for 60 years that they will eradicate poverty... In their 20-25-minute speech from the Red Fort, the Prime ministers of this family only spoke on poverty...They made poor people feel as if they were born to live in poverty, it seemed impossible to eradicate people from poverty. In 10 years, Modi brought 25 crore people out of poverty. What seemed impossible, became possible," PM Modi added.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra are being held in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. 13 constituencies including the six seats in Mumbai are among the ones that will vote on May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. Known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)