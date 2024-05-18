Defence Ministry refutes reports of DRDO-installed helicopter model going missing
The Defence Ministry on Saturday refuted reports of a DRDO-installed Chinook Helicopter Model from Lucknow going missing.
- Country:
- India
The Defence Ministry on Saturday refuted reports of a DRDO-installed Chinook Helicopter Model from Lucknow going missing. Defence Ministry spokesperson Bharat Bhushan Babu has clarified that Chinook is made by Boeing and "DRDO has never installed any Helicopter Model at Lucknow anytime."
It also said that Defence Expo 2020 was an incident-free exhibition and no product or model went missing during its conduct. "News circulating about a @DRDO_India installed Chinook Helicopter Model at Lucknow during DefExpo 2020 missing, is misleading. Chinook is made by Boeing and @DRDO_India has never installed any Helicopter Model at Lucknow anytime. DefExpo2020 was an incident free exhibition and no product or model went missing during its conduct," the spokesperson posted on social media platform X. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kolkata Knight Riders Thrash Lucknow Super Giants by a Massive 98 Runs in IPL Encounter
Narine Ignites Kolkata Knight Riders to Towering 235 Against Lucknow Super Giants
Updated Live: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Scorecard
BRIEF-FAA Says Opened Investigation Into Boeing After Co Informed In April It May Not Have Completed Required Inspections On Certain 787 Dreamliner Airplanes
Planned crewed launch of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft called off