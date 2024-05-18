Defence Ministry refutes reports of DRDO-installed helicopter model going missing

The Defence Ministry on Saturday refuted reports of a DRDO-installed Chinook Helicopter Model from Lucknow going missing. Defence Ministry spokesperson Bharat Bhushan Babu has clarified that Chinook is made by Boeing and "DRDO has never installed any Helicopter Model at Lucknow anytime."

It also said that Defence Expo 2020 was an incident-free exhibition and no product or model went missing during its conduct. "News circulating about a @DRDO_India installed Chinook Helicopter Model at Lucknow during DefExpo 2020 missing, is misleading. Chinook is made by Boeing and @DRDO_India has never installed any Helicopter Model at Lucknow anytime. DefExpo2020 was an incident free exhibition and no product or model went missing during its conduct," the spokesperson posted on social media platform X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)