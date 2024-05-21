Left Menu

Mining Resumes at Vedanta's Chitradurga Plant Amid Compliance Success

Vedanta Ltd announced the revocation of the suspension order on its iron ore mining operations in Chitradurga, Karnataka. The suspension was initially due to non-compliance with the approved mining plan but was lifted after rectification measures were deemed satisfactory by the Regional Controller of Mines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 20:00 IST
AI generated representative image.
  • Country:
  • India

The suspension order on mining operations at Vedanta's iron ore plant at Chitradurga in Karnataka has been revoked, the company said on Tuesday. Vedanta Ltd in April informed the BSE about the temporary suspension of mining operations at the iron ore mine due to non-compliance with the approved mining plan. ''The Office of the Regional Controller of Mines, vide order dated May 21, 2024, has revoked the earlier order of suspension of mining operations under Rule 11(2) of the Mineral Conservation and Development Rules, 2017 in respect of our A. Narrain Iron Ore Mine,'' the company said in a filing to the BSE. The suspension in mining operations was ordered by the Office of Regional Controller of Mines in Bengaluru. ''In response to the cited violations, we had sought permission to undertake rectification work, and subsequently on examination of the submitted information and an inspection of the rectification work undertaken, the authority has expressed satisfaction with the measures implemented,'' the filing said. Consequently, the suspension order on mining operations was revoked, the filing said.

There was no material adverse impact due to the suspension, the company said. Vedanta Ltd -- a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd -- is one of the world's leading natural resources companies spanning across countries such as India, South Africa, Namibia, and Liberia, with significant operations in sectors like oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, and iron ore.

