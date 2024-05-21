Manipur: Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered by security forces in Churachandpur
A significant amount of arms and ammunition have been recovered in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Manipur police in Mongjang village, in Manipur's Churachandpur district, an official statement said on Tuesday. The operation resulted in the recovery of a 12.5-mm assault rifle, a single-shot bolt-action rifle, two 9-mm pistols, mortar, ammunition and other war-like stores.
The spokesperson mentioned that the "recoveries have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and disposal". Earlier on May 20, the Indian Army, in a joint operation with the Manipur Police, recovered a huge amount of arms, ammunition, and war-related supplies in Manipur's Imphal East district.In this joint operation, authorities successfully seized an assortment of items.
The recovered arsenal included an Improvised Long Range Mortar (Pompi), a 303 rifle, two 12-bore guns, two hand grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores. (ANI)
