"We will get 25 to 30 seats in Bengal," claims Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday exuded confidence in the party's victory in West Bengal amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and claimed that the BJP would win 25 to 30 seats in the state. "We will get 25 to 30 seats in Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections. There is a Modi wave in West Bengal now," Himanta said while speaking to ANI.

Regarding Arvind Kejriwal's claim that the INDIA alliance will prevail over the BJP, Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed his remarks, saying, "Since Arvind Kejriwal has recently been released from jail and is due to return on June 1, we should disregard his statements as he is not in a sound state of mind." Addressing criticism from Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on the China issue, Sarma rebutted, "China is capturing no territory. If Nana Patole wants, we can send him to the boundary." He also called for an investigation into allegations of foreign funding to the political parties, targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stating, "If it is true that AAP is receiving foreign funding, then I would request the Election Commission to derecognize the party."

Sarma also weighed in on the recent controversy involving BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's remarks about the Jagannath statement. "That was just a slip of the tongue that is why he is apologising. The way he has taken a decision to fast is really appreciable. Our sympathy is with him."

Patra landed in controversy on Monday after he told a local news channel that "Lord Jagannath is a devotee (bhakt) of PM Modi." He later described it as a "slip of the tongue." Following this, Patra announced a three day fast stating that he is "pained" over his slip of tougue and will be fasting for three days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)