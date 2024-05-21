Portal launched for National Awards to Teachers 2024 nominations

Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Higher Education, along with Chairman, AICTE, TG Sitharam, launched the portal for nominations for the National Awards to Teachers (Higher Education) 2024 on Tuesday. The awards will be conferred on teachers of technical and non-technical higher education institutions and Polytechnic Institutions.

In a press release by the Ministry of Education, the Department of Higher Education has also issued guidelines for the submission of nominations. As per the release, there shall be three sub-categories under the first category based on the following broad disciplines: Engineering and Technology, Architecture; Pure Sciences including Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Medicine, Pharmacy; and Arts and Social Sciences, Humanities, Languages, Legal Studies, Commerce, and Management.

Notably, the last date for submission of nominations is June 20, 2024. The selected awardees will be felicitated on September 5 (Teachers' Day) to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India and a remarkable teacher. The Ministry of Education said that the award is open to all the faculty members of colleges/universities/higher educational institutions/polytechnics in India and provided details of the eligibility, which include that the nominee should be a regular faculty member, have at least five years of full-time teaching experience at the undergraduate and/or postgraduate level, and not be above 55 years of age as on the last date of receiving an application for the awards, Vice-Chancellor/Director/Principal (regular or officiating) are not eligible to apply.

However, individuals who have held such positions earlier, but are below 55 years of age and still in active service are eligible, the press release added. The purpose of the National Award to Teachers 2024 in Higher Education Institutions is to recognise the distinctive contributions of some of the finest faculty members in the country and honour them for their dedication and hard work, particularly in teaching and pedagogy, and their impact, which have not only improved the quality of higher education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The award seeks to recognise and honour the unique and path-breaking achievements of faculty members in teaching-learning, community outreach, institutional service, research, and novelty of work in the field of higher education. (ANI)

