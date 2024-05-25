Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam is relevant even today: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Chief Minister Manik Saha said that poet Kazi Nazrul Islam is relevant even today as one can learn about exploitation and oppression from his poems. "One should read and know about the poet. Through his poems, essays and stories we learn about exploitation and oppression. So don't forget him. There is much to be learned from the abject poverty in which he struggled. He has given a lot to society. We all know him as a rebel poet from his thoughts and writings. He has composed more than 3,000 songs," CM Saha said.

CM Saha was addressing the 125th birth anniversary celebration of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam organized at Renters Colony area of Agartala on Saturday. CM Saha said, "The life stories and history of these great people show that many things can be achieved through suffering. The idea of doing something for the society comes from them".

"I would like to thank Maitri Sangsad and 125th Kazi Nazrul Islam Birth Anniversary Committee. They are working for the society. The way they are trying to move this area towards development is very commendable. We have also extended a hand of cooperation from the state government. Because within this culture is our life. Nothing happens without culture," he added. CM Saha also said that he appreciated the initiative of the late eminent poet and writer Shyamal Chowdhury, "who was behind the organization of this event".

"The environment of Renters society has changed now. For this, the work of Maitri Sangsad and other committees deserves praise. It is very good to have guests from West Bengal and Bangladesh here," said CM Saha The chief minister also expressed his opinion that "if everyone could take a picture in a good situation, it would be memorable".

Tourism Minister Sushant Chowdhury, officials of the organizing committee were present as distinguished guests in this event. (ANI)

