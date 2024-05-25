Congress is anti-Dalit, anti-reservation: BJP SC Morcha President Lal Singh Arya

Lal Singh Arya, National President of BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha, on Saturday slammed the Congress and said that the party is anti-Dalit and anti-reservation. "Congress is against Dalits, Constitution and BR Ambedkar. Congress has toppled 73 state governments. Dalits, tribal, backward and women are vote banks for Congress. They are lying that the constitution is under threat and that the reservation will be ended. The Congress party and INDI Alliance are doing dishonour to Ambadker. The Congress wants to snatch the reservation from OBC and wants to give it to Muslim," Arya said in a press conference here.

His reaction came as the leaders of the Congress and other parties in the INDIA bloc, in their election campaign rallies, alleged that the BJP wants to change the Constitution and do away with the reservation. "Nehru ji and Indira Gandhi got the Bharat Ratana during their lifetime and Rajiv Ji got Bharat Ratana just after one year of his death but they (Congress) did not give Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar. They neither like Ravidas nor Maharishi Valmiki Ji nor liked Ambadker and they are against the constitution," he added.

Ambedkar was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1990 when VP Singh's National Front government, with the support of the BJP, was in power at the Centre. He said that Congress leaders are misleading the people of the country by saying that the constitution of the country and reservation for SC and ST people are in danger.

He said that the leaders of India Alliance are insulting the judiciary by not accepting its decisions. "Allahabad High Court had declared Indira Gandhi's election illegal but she imposed an emergency to save her chair. Congress has removed the preamble of the constitution from the school syllabus. It did not stop trying to end the political and social life of Ambedkar, who framed the constitution," Arya said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to save the constitution. (ANI)

