Protest held in Coimbatore against 'killing' of Rajasthan student activist

A protest was staged in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore against the alleged killing of Rajasthan student activist Gagandeep Singh. Gagandeep Singh, Rajasthan State President of All India Youth Federation (AIYF) was assassinated by anti-social elements on May 15. The students' council comrades and villagers from the beginning had been claiming it was a murder but the police filed a First Information Report (FIR) stating it was an accident. The post-mortem report revealed that Gagandeep Singh was severely beaten on the head. Gagandeep Singh was a student activist and leader fighting for the rights of students in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

He was at the forefront of student protests. He was instrumental in the takeover of Gnanajothi College by the government. A demonstration was held in Coimbatore District on Thursday on behalf of All India Student Forum and All India Youth Federation demanding justice for the "murder" of Gagandeep Singh.

State Deputy Secretary of AIYF, V Vasantakumar led the statewide demonstration. Former State President of Student Council M. Gunasekar, State Vice President P. N. Sneka and others participated in this.

The protesters demanded strict action against those responsible for Gagandeep Singh's death and action against the authorities acting to protect the culprits. (ANI)

