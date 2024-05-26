Saudi Arabia appoints Faisal Al-Mujfel as ambassador to Syria, state news agency says
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-05-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 17:48 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia appointed Faisal Al-Mujfel as the kingdom's new ambassador to Syria, state news agency reported on Sunday.
This is the first ambassador Saudi Arabia has appointed to Damascus since the Saudi embassy reopened there following its closure in 2012 during the civil war.
