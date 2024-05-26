Eastern Railway implements safety measures for cyclonic storm Remal

Eastern Railway has opened helpline numbers at Howrah and Sealdah as Remal is expected to build into an intense cyclonic storm on Sunday. Eastern Railway has already implemented various measures to ensure the safety & minimize the impact which include activation of a disaster management team, round-the-clock monitoring of control rooms by the senior officers, regular monitoring of wind speed at multiple locations, continuous monitoring of cyclone-related information and keeping liaison with the Meteorological department.

Helpline Numbers issued at Sealdah: 033-23508794 (DOT) & 033- 23833326 (Auto Phone) Helpline Number issued at Howrah: 033-26413660 (DOT).

Notably, flight operations between Kolkata and Agartala have been suspended with the cancellation of all arrivals from Kolkata till Monday morning as Cyclonic Storm "Remal" intensifies over the Bay of Bengal. According to Agartala airport authorities, all flight arrivals from Kolkata to the city have been cancelled till 9 am on May 27.

"All flights arriving from Kolkata to Agartala are cancelled till 0900 hrs on 27 May 2024. Passengers are being informed by the concerned airlines. Other flights arriving from Delhi, Bangalore, and Guwahati are operating normally. Updates for air traffic will be provided further," Agartala airport authorities said in a statement. Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines has rescheduled and cancelled some flights due to Cyclone Remal and issued a NOTAM in Kolkata. A Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) is a message sent by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to pilots to alert them of potential hazards that could affect their flight.

The storm, expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 110-120 kmph with gusts up to 135 kmph, is likely to make landfall around 11 pm on Sunday near Khepupara in Bangladesh and Sagar Islands in West Bengal. In a statement, the airlines said, "IndiGo has rescheduled and cancelled some flights due to Cyclone REMAL and the NOTAM issued in Kolkata. Passengers have been informed of all changes in advance and are being provided real-time updates on social platforms". (ANI)

