Protest held over death of 36-yr-old in Tripura's Boxanagar

A tragic road accident in which a 36-year-old was killed in Tripura's Boxanagar has led to widespread unrest, culminating in a road blockade and the siege of a local police station. The incident occurred on Friday night when a local businessman identified as Ramprasad Dev was critically injured in a head-on collision with a Maruti car loaded with sugar.

Ramprasad, who lived in the Boxanagar's Ratandol area and owned a mobile shop, was picking mangoes near Pradeep Sahar's shop on Boxanagar Bazar Road when the speeding Maruti car struck him. The impact left him unconscious and severely injured by the roadside. The car fled the scene immediately, but local residents quickly rushed Ramprasad to Boxanagar Social Health Centre. Given the severity of his injuries, he was referred to Agartala ILS Hospital, where doctors found extensive damage to his brain, liver, kidneys, and spinal cord. Despite medical efforts, Ramprasad succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning at GB Hospital. His death has cast a pall of gloom over the community, leaving behind his wife and a 12-year-old child.

Prashant Kumar Dey, the Officer-in-Charge of Kalamcharrra police station, acted swiftly, arresting the driver, Nitai Debnath, and seizing the car within an hour of the accident. As news of his death spread, local residents demanded immediate measures to prevent such accidents in the future. The protest began as a peaceful demonstration but quickly escalated creating a chaotic scene that lasted nearly four hours.

An irate mob even stormed the local police station and the residence of the OC, causing significant property damage. The situation was brought under control following the intervention of higher authorities. Sepahijala District Police, led by Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pannalal Sen and Sonamura SDPO Shashimohan Debbarma, arrived at the scene and assured the protesters that their concerns would be addressed. They promised legal action and measures to enhance road safety, which ultimately defused the tension and lifted the blockade. (ANI)

