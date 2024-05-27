Delhi HC directs DDA to formulate comprehensive SOPs for booking of Ramleela Sites within 5 weeks

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to formulate comprehensive SOPs (Standard operating procedure) and guidelines for booking Ramleela sites within five weeks from the date of the order and no later than June 25, 2024. The bench of Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju in an order passed last week stated that, "the DDA shall formulate comprehensive SOPs/guidelines for booking of Ramleela Sites within five weeks from the date of this order and no later than 25.06.2024. In the event, that the DDA seeks to rely on the list of the Delhi Dharmik Mahasangh (DDM) or other third party organisation for these bookings, an appropriate clarification would be inserted in the SOPs/guidelines to make all persons aware of such a reliance. These SOPs/guidelines shall be publicized by DDA."

In the meantime, no online/offline bookings of DDA ground/open spaces for Ramleela functions, shall be undertaken by DDA, till the new SOPs/guidelines for booking of Ramleela Sites is published by the DDA, said the court. Court was also assured by Counsel for Delhi Dharmik Mahasangh that the lists for allocation of Ramleela sites for the year 2024 shall be finalized on or before 15.06.2024.

In view of the fact that the parties submitted that the bookings for Ramleela Sites are already delayed, we would request the DDA to adhere to the timeline given in this order, said the court. Court noted that the issue highlighted by the Petitioner arose in view of the fact that online/offline bookings were taken by the DDA for Ramleela Sites in May/June, 2023. However, these were made subject to list to be provided by the DDM.

The DDM's list was released only in September, 2023, pursuant to a directive issued by the Lieutenant Governor of NCT of Delhi. Since, bookings for the Ramleela Sites was being accepted by DDA since May/June 2023, in the case of certain Ramleela Sites, there was a discrepancy in the booking as well as allotment as per the list. This led to a situation where for the same Ramleela Site, a booking was made then cancelled and then re-made. Aggrieved the Petitioner, approached the Court.

Court further noted that the DDA is now making the Ramleela Sites bookings subject to document which is to be submitted by a third party organization, it is necessary that the DDA puts in place a set of guidelines or an SOP for these bookings, to prevent further situations as had arisen in the year 2023. Given the fact that Ramleela functions are usually held in the month of October every year. (ANI)

