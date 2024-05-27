Left Menu

South Africa's Rand: Stability Amid Election Uncertainty

South Africa's rand remained relatively stable early Monday as the nation faces a critical week. Highlighted by the national election and an interest rate decision, the period is set to reveal important economic data. The rand traded close to its previous levels, reflecting cautious market sentiment.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-05-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 13:19 IST
South Africa's Rand: Stability Amid Election Uncertainty
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's rand was little changed early on Monday at the start of a packed week headlined by the national election and also featuring an interest rate decision and a slew of other economic data releases. At 0715 GMT, the rand traded at 18.4325 against the dollar , not far from its previous close of 18.4250.

South Africans vote in national and provincial elections on May 29, with market participants eager to learn whether the governing African National Congress would lose its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid in 1994. "The local currency has managed to hold below the key 18.50 technical level for now, but with the election on Wednesday, we could still see some volatility and a possible break above," said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

The South African Reserve Bank will announce its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday, a day after the election. Monthly producer inflation, trade and budget balance data are also due this week.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index was up 0.3% in early trade. South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker, with the yield up 4.3 basis points to 10.578%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024