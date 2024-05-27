Left Menu

No immediate relief from heatwave in Rajasthan

There will be no immediate relief from the intense heatwave and warmer nights in the next two to three days, a senior official of IMD's Rajasthan Meteorological Centre said on Monday

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 15:26 IST
No immediate relief from heatwave in Rajasthan
Radheshyam Sharma, Director, Meteorological Centre, Jaipur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There will be no immediate relief from the intense heatwave and warmer nights in the next two to three days, a senior official of IMD's Rajasthan Meteorological Centre said on Monday. There is a possibility of surface winds of 25-35 kmph in various parts of the state in the next 72 hours.

Radheshyam Sharma, Director, Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, said the maximum temperature is unlikely to witness any significant change till May 29. "For the first time in this season, Phalodi in Rajasthan has crossed the temperature mark of 50 degrees Celsius while places like Jaisalmer and Barmer have witnessed a surge of seven degrees Celsius in the night temperature. There is no immediate relief from the intense heatwave and warmer nights in the next two to three days. The maximum temperatures are unlikely to witness any significant changes until May 29," he said.

"However, due to the weakness of anti-cyclonic conditions over the state, the maximum temperature is likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius in some parts of Eastern Rajasthan from May 29 and in some parts of Western Rajasthan from May 30. In the first week of June, maximum temperatures are likely to be recorded near normal in most parts of the state," he added. Sharma said there is a possibility of strong surface winds of "25-35 kmph in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, and Jaipur divisions during the next 72 hours".

Large parts of northern India continue to reel under a fierce heat wave with temperatures soaring over 45 degrees Celsius at many places in the country on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department, Mungeshpur in Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 48.3 degrees Celsius and Punjab's Faridkot recorded a temperature of 47.4 degrees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024