"Murderers should be arrested as soon as possible": AIMIM chief Owaisi after ex-Malegaon Mayor shot thrice in Nashik

Two motor-bike-borne unknown assailants reportedly opened fire at AIMIM leader Abdul Malik in Nashik in the early hours of Monday.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 16:25 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After former Malegaon Mayor and AIMIM leader Abdul Malik was shot thrice, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that this is a conspiracy and the murderers should be arrested as soon as possible. In a post on X, Owaisi tagged Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, state police and said, "AIMIM Malegaon president and former mayor Abdul Malik was shot thrice last night. He has been taken to Nashik for treatment. I spoke to his brother Dr. Khalid on the phone. We stand firmly with Abdul Malik's family. Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra police take immediate steps. This is a conspiracy and the murderers should be arrested as soon as possible."

Two motor-bike-borne unknown assailants reportedly opened fire at AIMIM leader Abdul Malik in Nashik in the early hours of Monday. Malik was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police have also registered a case against unknown persons under relevant IPC sections. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

