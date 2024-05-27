Pune accident case: Another arrest made over blood sample manipulation

Pune Police have arrested another individual in connection with the luxury car accident case where two motorcycle-borne persons were killed in Pune city, officials said on Saturday. The arrested person is a suspect over the alleged manipulation of the minor's blood sample, according to Pune Police officials.

The arrested accused has been identified as Atul Ghatkamble, who is an employee of Sassoon Hospital. Earlier today, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that the doctors at Sasson Hospital had replaced the blood sample of the juvenile accused in the luxury car crash with another one and threw the real sample in the hospital's dustbin.

Addressing a press conference today, Amitesh Kumar said that the doctors have been arrested and several sections of the IPC have been added to the case. "On May 19, at around 11 am the blood sample that was taken at Sassoon Hospital was thrown in a dustbin of the hospital and the blood sample of another person was taken and sent to the forensic lab. CMO Srihari Halnor replaced this blood sample. During the investigation, we found Srihari Halnor replaced this on the instructions of the HOD Forensic Medicine Department of Sassoon, Ajay Tawre," he said.

"We suspected that in the first report, the doctor gave a clean chit to the juvenile over alcohol consumption. After which a second sample was taken secretly and was sent for DNA sampling. The report also matched the DNA of the juvenile's father," Amitesh added. Further, the Pune Commissioner said that the crime branch is also looking out for the person with whom the blood sample of the Juvenile was replaced by the doctors.

Earlier, the Crime Branch unit on May 25 morning arrested the grandfather of the minor accused in the case. Amitesh Kumar said that the grandfather of the accused was arrested and a separate FIR has been registered against him under IPC sections 365 and 368.

The minor ploughed his swanky Porsche into the two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike, killing them on the spot on the night of May 19. (ANI)

