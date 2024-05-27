India Set for Bumper Farm Output with Above Average Monsoon Rains
India is expected to receive above average monsoon rains this year, according to the latest forecast from the weather office. Above average monsoon rains are crucial for boosting farm output, which in turn supports the country's agriculture-dependent economy and overall economic growth.
India is likely to receive above average monsoon rains this year, the weather office said on Monday, retaining its April forecast.
Above average rains will help India, which depends heavily on the summer rains for its farm output, boost agriculture and overall economic growth.
