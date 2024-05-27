Left Menu

National women's commission demands police intervention after BJYM leader's allegations against Punjab Minister

After Tajinder Bagga, the National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), youth wing of BJP claimed that Punjab Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh compelled a 21-year old-girl to strip naked over video call, the National Commission for Women (NCW) condemned the incident and demanded urgent intervention from Punjab Police.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 23:49 IST
National Commission for Women (Photo/@NCWIndia). Image Credit: ANI
After Tajinder Bagga, the National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), claimed that Punjab Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh compelled a 21-year-old girl to strip naked over a video call, the National Commission for Women (NCW) condemned the incident and demanded urgent intervention from Punjab Police. Taking to its official X handle, NCW posted, "The National Commission for Women is gravely disturbed by Twitter post allegations against Punjab MLA Balkar Singh. The reported acts, if substantiated, constitute serious violations under IPC sections 354 and 354B, directly affronting a woman's dignity."

It added further, "Rekha Sharma, NCW Chairperson, vehemently condemns such behaviour and calls for urgent intervention from Director General of Police, Punjab to ensure a prompt and impartial investigation. A comprehensive report to be submitted in three days." Meanwhile, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma issued notice to DG Punjab Gaurav Yadav regarding the matter of Balkar Singh.

In the notice, NCW said, "The National Commission for Women has come across a distressing Twitter post of Tajinder Bagga enclosing a video of Punjab's Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh allegedly masturbating on a video call with a 21-year-old girl compelling her to strip naked on the pretext to provide her with a job." The Commission further added it has prima facie observed that the reported incident attracts the following provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 which are enumerated: Section 354 of the IPC (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty); Section 354-B of the IPC (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe or compelling her to be naked).

Citing the incident as outrageous to the dignity of a woman, NCW said, "The Commission strongly condemns the unwarranted and lascivious behaviour of Balkar Singh. Therefore, you (Gaurav Yadav) are required to personally intervene and ensure a fair and swift investigation in the matter... If the allegations levelled are found to be true, the accused person should be arrested at the earliest and the detailed action taken report along with a copy of the FIR should be communicated to the Commission within three days." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

