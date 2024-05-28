Left Menu

Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Satyendar Jain default bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Kumar Jain's default bail plea in the Money Laundering Case. Satyender Jain challenges Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court's order passed on May 15, which had denied him default bail in the matter.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 12:02 IST
Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Satyendar Jain default bail plea
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Kumar Jain's default bail plea in the Money Laundering Case. Satyender Jain challenges Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court's order passed on May 15, which had denied him default bail in the matter. The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma after noting down the submissions, sought a response from ED and fixed the matter for a detailed hearing on July 9.

Jain, through this default bail plea before the Delhi High Court, contended that the ED failed to complete the investigation in all respects within the statutory period. Jain further submits that the prosecution complaint, which is not complete in all respects, was filed in an attempt to deprive the applicant of his right to default bail under the provisions of Section 167 (2) Code of Criminal Procedure.

He further submits that it is a settled position of law that filing the chargesheet when investigation is pending, can not be used to scuttle the right of default bail. A chargesheet should be filed only when the investigation is complete. Filing an incomplete chargesheet or complaint in a PMLA case, when the investigation is pending, is violative of the fundamental right of an accused under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

It negates the indefeasible right to default bail under Section 167 (2) Code of Criminal Procedure. Therefore, even if a chargesheet is filed, when the investigation has not been completed, an accused in a PMLA case also would be entitled to default bail. Recently, the Supreme Court dismissed the bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

On April 6, last year the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Satyendra Jain. The HC while dismissing the Satyendar Jain bail plea, stated that the applicant is an influential person and has the potential to tamper with evidence. Satyender Jain/applicant, at this stage, can't be held to clear the twin conditions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). On November 17, 2022, the trial court dismissed the bail petition of Satyendar Jain. He was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate and is presently in Judicial Custody in the case.

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyendar Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024