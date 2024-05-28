Heavy storms lash parts of Assam, CM Sarma instructs officials to be on alert

Cyclone Remal has affected Assam, causing storms in many areas, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, adding that one person died and 12 others were injured in the state in the storm-related incidents. "Heavy storms are lashing parts of the State and is expected to continue. I've instructed officials to be alert to respond to exigencies at the earliest," Sarma posted on X.

The Chief Minister urged the citizens to not to venture out unless there is an emergency and be safe. He said that the authorities are constantly monitoring the situation. "Cyclone Remal has affected Assam, causing storms in many areas. Tragically, a student, Kausik Bordoloi Amphi (17), died in Marigaon, and 12 students were injured in Dekhiajuli due to falling trees," Sarma posted on X.

"In Guwahati, uprooted trees in places like Cotton University and Jyoti Chitraban caused no damage to people or buildings. Power supply is disrupted in lower Assam, including Guwahati. We are monitoring the situation and request everyone to stay indoors until the situation stabilizes," he added. The North Kamrup Forest Division said that road blockages have been witnessed in various parts of the North Kamrup Divisiondue to the falling of trees impacted by Cyclone Remal. Forest staff are engaged in continuous duty to clear such blockages. Broken trees have been moved off to clear the roads in Gauripur & Amingaon-Doul Govinda road.

Several districts of Assam have been on high alert in the wake of forecast for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from Monday under the impact of Cyclone Remal, which made landfall in neighbouring West Bengal and Bangladesh. The administration has urged people to maintain safety measures, and set up helpline numbers in case of emergency.

Several parts of Assam, including Guwahati, received rainfall since late Sunday evening, bringing down soaring mercury levels in the state. An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) release said the India Meteorological Department has warned of extremely heavy rainfall over Assam along with other northeastern states on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall had been issued in Chirang, Goalpara, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts, and an orange alert for Dhubri, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Barpeta, Nalbari, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and West Karbi Anglong in Assam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)