OFGEM Secures £33.14 Million Redress for Energy Consumers

OFGEM:

* OFGEM ACTION DELIVERS £33.14 MILLION BACK TO ENERGY CONSUMERS

* BEATRICE OFFSHORE WINDFARM ACCEPTED IT BREACHED ONE OF ITS LICENCE CONDITIONS AND WILL MAKE A REDRESS PAYMENT OF £33.14M AS A RESULT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

