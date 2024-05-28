Left Menu

OFGEM Secures £33.14 Million Redress for Energy Consumers

OFGEM has successfully obtained a £33.14 million redress payment for energy consumers. The payment comes following an acceptance from Beatrice Offshore Windfarm that they breached one of their licence conditions. This effort ensures action and accountability within the energy sector.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 14:06 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

OFGEM:

* OFGEM ACTION DELIVERS £33.14 MILLION BACK TO ENERGY CONSUMERS

* BEATRICE OFFSHORE WINDFARM ACCEPTED IT BREACHED ONE OF ITS LICENCE CONDITIONS AND WILL MAKE A REDRESS PAYMENT OF £33.14M AS A RESULT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

