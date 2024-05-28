UBS Elevates S&P 500 Forecast to Record High

UBS Global Research on Tuesday raised its year-end target for the benchmark S&P 500 index to 5,600 from an earlier projection of 5,400, marking the highest forecast among major brokerages.

The upgraded target reflects an upside of about 5.6% to the index's last close of 5,304.72.

