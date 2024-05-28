UBS Elevates S&P 500 Forecast to Record High
UBS Global Research has raised its year-end target for the S&P 500 index to 5,600, up from 5,400. This new forecast marks the highest among major brokerages, indicating a 5.6% upside from the index's last close of 5,304.72.
The upgraded target reflects an upside of about 5.6% to the index's last close of 5,304.72.
