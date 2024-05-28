Former Huarong Executive Sentenced to Death for Massive Bribery

A Chinese court on Tuesday sentenced Bai Tianhui, former general manager of China Huarong International Holdings, to death for accepting bribes of more than 1.1 billion yuan ($151.81 million), state broadcaster CCTV reported.

($1 = 7.2461 Chinese yuan renminbi)

