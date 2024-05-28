Former Huarong Executive Sentenced to Death for Massive Bribery
A Chinese court sentenced Bai Tianhui, former general manager of China Huarong International Holdings, to death for accepting bribes exceeding 1.1 billion yuan ($151.81 million). The verdict was reported by state broadcaster CCTV. This marks a significant corruption case in China's financial industry.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-05-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 14:41 IST
- Country:
- China
A Chinese court on Tuesday sentenced Bai Tianhui, former general manager of China Huarong International Holdings, to death for accepting bribes of more than 1.1 billion yuan ($151.81 million), state broadcaster CCTV reported.
($1 = 7.2461 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi Highlights OBC/SC/ST Representation in Union Government at Hajipur Rally: "NDA Stands for Social Justice"
Bihar: Curbing Corruption Remains Unwavering Priority for PM Modi
Former President Ram Nath Kovind Illuminates Manav Rachna Campus, Gracing the Justice RC Lahoti Memorial Lecture
US Senator Robert Menendez's corruption trial to get underway
Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India, Visits Manav Rachna Campus; Graces Justice RC Lahoti Memorial Lecture as the Chief Guest