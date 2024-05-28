IAEA and Russia Agree on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Safety Measures
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reached an understanding with Russia regarding the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This agreement was reported by Russia's TASS news agency, citing IAEA chief Rafael Grossi. The discussions occurred in Kaliningrad with Russian state corporation Rosatom.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-05-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 16:16 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The IAEA was able to reach an understanding with Russia on the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Russia's state-run news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.
The IAEA chief is meeting with a delegation from the Russian state corporation Rosatom in the western Russian city of Kaliningrad. Russian forces have occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, since the first weeks after they entered Ukraine in 2022.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IAEA
- Russia
- Zaporizhzhia
- nuclear
- safety
- power plant
- Rafael Grossi
- Rosatom
- Kaliningrad
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Innovation Hub UAE: Mobilising international efforts to strengthen safety, sustainability of global food sector
"High AC usage sparks safety concerns": Tripura electricity dept urges consumers to declare power consumption
NCW Chief Expresses Concern for Maliwal's Safety, Urges Her to Report the Assault
Palestinian truckers fear for safety after aid convoy for Gaza wrecked
Railway Board Chair Tests "Kavach" Safety Tech in Vande Bharat Trial on Vrindavan-Palwal Line