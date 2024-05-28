Left Menu

IAEA and Russia Agree on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Safety Measures

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reached an understanding with Russia regarding the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This agreement was reported by Russia's TASS news agency, citing IAEA chief Rafael Grossi. The discussions occurred in Kaliningrad with Russian state corporation Rosatom.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-05-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 16:16 IST
IAEA and Russia Agree on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Safety Measures
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Russia

The IAEA was able to reach an understanding with Russia on the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Russia's state-run news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.

The IAEA chief is meeting with a delegation from the Russian state corporation Rosatom in the western Russian city of Kaliningrad. Russian forces have occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, since the first weeks after they entered Ukraine in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024