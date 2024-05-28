DOJCD Denies Cyber-Attack on Electronic Payment System

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DOJCD) has refuted claims of a cyber-attack following the temporary suspension of its electronic payment system, the Mojapay System, which includes funds for child maintenance.

In a statement, the DOJCD clarified, "There was no cyber-attack but detection of suspected fraudulent activities within the system by Mojapay System managers." The department emphasized that the proactive detection underscores the effectiveness of internal controls and monitoring mechanisms aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the grant distribution process.

Contrary to media reports, the DOJCD stressed that these activities do not constitute a cyber-attack. A cyber-attack typically involves external entities attempting to breach or disrupt system operations. In this instance, the issue pertained to potential fraudulent actions by individuals attempting to exploit the system from within.

The department assured stakeholders that measures are being implemented to strengthen the system and mitigate the risk of future breach attempts. A dedicated team is investigating the suspected fraudulent activities and collaborating closely with relevant authorities to ensure due processes are followed. Appropriate actions will be taken against any individuals found responsible.

While acknowledging the media's role in informing the public, the DOJCD urged for accurate reporting based on verified information. Mischaracterizing the incident as a cyber-attack could potentially cause unnecessary alarm and misinform the public about the nature of the situation.

The DOJCD remains committed to upholding the integrity of its systems and ensuring the effective distribution of funds, particularly those designated for child maintenance.