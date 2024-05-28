IIT Kanpur, DRDO jointly inaugurate centre of excellence in defence technologies

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation, has established a DRDO-Industry-Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA CoE) on its campus for interdisciplinary research in next-generation defence technologies. This is in line with the DIA CoEs set up by DRDO in key academic institutions in the country, through which it is building an ecosystem to facilitate technology development in the academic environment through experienced faculty and bright scholars, in conjunction with the efforts of the different scientists from DRDO laboratories.

The new centre will spearhead focused research initially in identified research and development verticals, including printing on flexible substrates to build devices and systems based on thin films for strategic applications; advanced nanomaterials to provide a fundamental contribution to material selection and design; accelerated material design and development to reduce the number of actual trial experiments while reaching optimal solutions via high-throughput experiments; high energy materials to focus on the modelling of high-performance explosives and performance prediction of metalized explosives; and bio-engineering to develop technologies for applications ranging from sensing hazardous agents to wound healing. Sanjay Tandon, former director of the Institute of Technology Management at Mussoorie, serves as the Director of DIA CoE at IIT Kanpur, overseeing its strategic initiatives and collaborative endeavours. DRDO will fund the projects and establish key technical facilities and modern infrastructure required to enable and boost R&D programs under identified verticals.

Research coordinators from IIT Kanpur, senior scientists from DRDO labs, and faculty members of IIT Kanpur participated in the event. Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, emphasised the importance of the collaborative effort and said, "With the changing times, the need for advancement of technology in the defence sector is more than ever to become Atmanirbhar Bharat in the true sense of the word. For this, DRDO, academia, and industry must join hands together. The establishment of Industry-Academia Centres of Excellence by DRDO is an apt step in this direction. With its strong R&D expertise and state-of-the-art facilities in flexible electronics, nanomaterials, materials science and engineering, high energy, and bioengineering, IIT Kanpur is well poised to contribute to this collaborative effort. I extend hearty congratulations to the entire team and wish all the success to DIA CoE IIT Kanpur."

Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman, DRDO, said, "The Centre will pave the path for indigenization of the various strategic technologies in the long term, making the defence sector self-reliant and sustainable. This will accelerate the development of new materials for futuristic defence systems, which may otherwise have required 10-15 years." Further, he added, "DRDO and IIT Kanpur will undertake collaborative research in identified technology domains to fulfil the long-term needs of defence." Subrata Rakshit, Director General Technology Management, DRDO, said, "DIA CoEs established in 15 academic institutes will serve as centres for R&D to address the future needs of defence. They will serve to synergize the domain knowledge of DRDO scientists, the research capacities inherent in our premium academic institutions, and the drive of our industries to commercialise emerging home-grown defence technologies. The inauguration and first governing council meeting mark an important milestone in this journey."

Prof Tarun Gupta, Dean (R&D), IIT Kanpur, said, "Over the years, IITK has established itself as a leading institute in technology development, translation, and transfer to both industry and Government entities. The opening of DIA CoE at IITK is the right step and will foster valuable collaboration with defence labs in the country and will enable IITK to deliver strategically valuable tools and devices. This is going to strengthen our path towards a VIKSIT BHARAT!" N Ranjana, Director DFTM, DRDO, said, "Long-term research in defence technology isn't about quick fixes, but about planting seeds for future security. It's about investing in advancements that could be critical deterrents and lifesaving tools of tomorrow." (ANI)

