Rajasthan: Churu records 50.5 °C amid ongoing heatwave; Pilani breaks record of highest ever temperature

The extreme heatwave conditions intensified in Rajasthan with a majority of places witnessing maximum temperatures above 46 °C. According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, Churu on Tuesday recorded the season's highest temperature at 50.5 °C, 7.5 degrees above normal, while Pilani recorded its highest-ever temperature at 49 °C.

The previous highest maximum temperature for Pilani was recorded at 48.6 °C on May 2, 1999. On the other hand, Churu recorded its highest-ever maximum temperature at 50.8 °C on June 1, 2019. The weather office said 49.4 °C was recorded at Ganganagar, 49.0 °C at Pilani and Phalodi, 48.3 °C at Bikaner, 48.2 °C at Kota, 48.0 °C at Jaisalmer, 46.6 °C at Jaipur and 46.0 °C at Barmer.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress President, Govind Singh Dotasra targeted CM Bhajan Lal Sharma over water shortage, saying that the state is dealing with water problems but the CM and his colleagues have left on a trip across India. "The temperature is 55 degrees Celsius, there is a shortage of water but the Chief Minister and his colleagues have left on a trip across India...Today, I sought time from the Governor for a courtesy meeting...I urged the Governor that the elected Government of Rajasthan left on a trip across India, so I asked him to direct the responsible officers to make the necessary drinking water arrangements and electricity arrangements so that the public could get relief from the heat," Dotasra said.

He further said, "There is a competition going on in the BJP government to humiliate each other which is very unfortunate for the public of Rajasthan....I also urged him to investigate the fake degrees being circulated by some private institutions." Earlier today, Radheshyam Sharma, Director of Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, said Rajasthan is expected to witness a significant drop of 3-5 degrees Celsius in temperatures by the end of May.

"The severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in the state until May 29. From May 30, temperatures in East Rajasthan will decrease by 3-5 degrees Celsius, while in West Rajasthan, the intensity of the severe heatwave will significantly diminish. By the end of May, the maximum temperature in West Rajasthan will be around 45 degrees Celsius," he said. The Regional Meteorological Centre also indicated that severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist in the state for the next 48 hours. (ANI)

