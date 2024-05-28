Left Menu

MP: Complainant misbehaves with judge after getting angry over court's decision in Indore

A complainant misbehaved with a judge at Indore District and Sessions Court after he got angry with his decision in a land enchroachment related matter, police said.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 23:31 IST
MP: Complainant misbehaves with judge after getting angry over court's decision in Indore
Complainant misbehaves with judge in Indore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A complainant misbehaved with a judge at Indore District and Sessions Court after he got angry with the court decision in a land enchroachment related matter, police said. The complainant, identified as Mohammad Salim, a resident of Azad Nagar, had filed a case in court against a Fatima Masjid in which he had alleged that the mosque had encroached on his land.

According to police, he also complained about the matter to the Municipal Corporation, but the local body did not take any action, after which he took refuge in the court. "In the civil suit, court found that no enchroachment has been made. The complainant got upset with the decision and misbehaved." The police said that a case will be registered after the orders of the court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024