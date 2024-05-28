MP: Complainant misbehaves with judge after getting angry over court's decision in Indore

A complainant misbehaved with a judge at Indore District and Sessions Court after he got angry with the court decision in a land enchroachment related matter, police said. The complainant, identified as Mohammad Salim, a resident of Azad Nagar, had filed a case in court against a Fatima Masjid in which he had alleged that the mosque had encroached on his land.

According to police, he also complained about the matter to the Municipal Corporation, but the local body did not take any action, after which he took refuge in the court. "In the civil suit, court found that no enchroachment has been made. The complainant got upset with the decision and misbehaved." The police said that a case will be registered after the orders of the court. (ANI)

