Tamil Nadu: MDMK leader Vaiko to undergo surgery for shoulder fracture today

In a post on X, Vaiko's son said, "While the operation is going on today, the leader of the movement from Apollo Hospital, Vaiko, explained his health condition to the Tamil people and thanked all the good hearts for his well-being in a video last night."

ANI | Updated: 29-05-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 10:09 IST
Vaiko, leader of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (Photo/@@duraivaikooffl). Image Credit: ANI
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko will undergo surgery on Wednesday for a fracture to the right shoulder he sustained in an unexpected fall at his residence in Tirunelveli, his son has confirmed. MDMK Principal Secretary and Vaiko's son, Durai Vaiko today provided an update on his father's condition.

Durai Vaiko said that the accident took place on Saturday night and necessitated a surgical procedure to address the fracture. Vaiko was immediately taken to Chennai, where he is being treated at Apollo Hospitals. In a video message in Tamil, Vaiko expressed his gratitude and thanked everyone for their well-wishes and support. He said that the surgery is minor and there is no cause for concern.

"No one should doubt about my activities post surgery. I will come back healthily," Vaiko said. Durai Vaiko also took to social media to reiterate that his father is in good spirits and there is no reason for alarm.

In a post on X, Vaiko's son said the operation is going to take place today. Earlier, in a post on X, Durai Vaiko said that his father has been taken to Chennai where he will undergo a 'small surgery' and there is nothing to be worried about.

He emphasised Vaiko's long-standing commitment to his political career, marked by honesty, sacrifice, and determination. In a post on May 28 on the official Twitter handle, Durai Vaiko said that his father, Vaiko has made many sacrifices in his sixty years of political life. Much has been lost in politics. But the leader has earned a great place in the hearts of Tamils due to his honesty, sacrifice, principled determination, hard work and fighting spirit. That's why everyone shared their wishes with him over the phone that the leader should get well because of the high respect and love they have for his father across political boundaries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

