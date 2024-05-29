Jammu summer heat: Use of animals to draw vehicles, carry load restricted during afternoons

Jammu District Magistrate has restricted the use of animals to draw any vehicle or carrying any load between 12 noon to 3 pm citing the ongoing high temperatures in the region, which may cause injuries or deaths of the animals. "Whereas, it has been reported that there are instances where certain people are using animals including buffalo, bullock, pony, mule, donkey, and camel, among others for carrying loads during the daytime (the period between 12 noon and 03:00 PM) amidst high day temperature (exceeding 37 degree C), resulting in scenarios which have the potential to inflict injury and may even result in death of the animals," an official notice from Sachin Kumar Vaishya, District Magistrate Jammu read.

"Whereas, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Draught and Pack Animals Rules, 1965 provide the legal framework to take preventive measures and stringent action against the offenders violating the provisions of the animal welfare legislations," the notice said. As per the notice, the order comes into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for two months from the date of its issue or till the order is rescinded, whichever is earlier.

"In view of the above, under Section 6 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Draught and Pack Animals Rules, 1965 it is hereby ordered that no person shall use or cause to be used any animal for drawing any vehicle or carrying any load during the period between 12 noon and 03:00 PM. The order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for two months from the date of its issue or till the order is rescinded whichever is earlier," it said. Accoding to predictions by the IMD, isolated heatwave likely to prevail in the plains of Jammu division for next five days beginning today.

It said that hot and dry weather conditions is likely to prevail in the plains of Kashmir valley and the hilly regions of Jammu division for next two days. Also, hot and discomfort weather is very likely to prevail over these districts due to high temperature.

Jammu recorded a maximum of 43.6 degree Celsius on Tuesday, which is a departure of 4.5 degree Celsius the normal. At 10 am today the IMD said that minimum recorded temperature in Jammu is 25.3 degree Celsius, which is a departure of 0.1 degree Celsius. According to a seven day forecast, temperature in Jammu is predicted to be around 44 degree Celsius. (ANI)

