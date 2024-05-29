Left Menu

Ultimate Table Tennis League Expands with New Teams in Chennai for Season 5

The fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) will be held in Chennai from August 22 to September 7. The league will feature eight teams, including new entrants from Jaipur and Ahmedabad. The competition aims to capitalize on post-Olympic fervor and honor Chennai's rich sporting heritage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 12:11 IST
Ultimate Table Tennis League Expands with New Teams in Chennai for Season 5
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), the racket sport's premier league, will be held in Chennai from August 22 to September 7 and will have two new teams from Jaipur and Ahmedabad, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

The franchise-based league, promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), was held last year after a gap of four years.

It will be an eight-team league for the first time, according to a UTT release.

''The introduction of additional teams will infuse a heightened level of competition, strategically coinciding with the post-Paris Games period to capitalize on the prevailing Olympic fervour nationwide.

''Moreover, the decision to host the league in Chennai pays tribute to the city's esteemed sporting heritage, which has produced numerous legendary paddlers, but also reinforces our commitment to honouring its illustrious legacy,'' expressed UTT co-promoter Bajaj.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers and the Jaipur Patriots were announced as the new entrants to the league.

Goa Challengers secured victory over former champions Chennai Lions in the 2023 final.

The format has undergone a slight alteration with the inclusion of eight teams, that will now be divided into two groups of four each.

Each franchisee will continue to compete in five ties during the league stage, facing all other teams within their respective group once, alongside two randomly selected teams from the opposing group, determined through a draw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
2
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024