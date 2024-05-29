Antony Blinken's Visit: A Beacon of Support for Moldova

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Moldova was "a strong sign of support", Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Blinken, she thanked the United States and other partners for their support for Moldova to strengthen its energy security, modernise the agricultural sector, and help exports.

"Through unity and with the support of our partners, we will stand by our people and move forward," Sandu said.

