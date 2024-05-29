Left Menu

Antony Blinken's Visit: A Beacon of Support for Moldova

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Moldova symbolizes strong support, according to Moldovan President Maia Sandu. Speaking at a press conference, Sandu expressed gratitude for U.S. aid in energy security, agricultural modernization, and export support. She emphasized that unity and partner support are crucial for Moldova's progress.

Reuters | Chisinau | Updated: 29-05-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 20:44 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Moldova was "a strong sign of support", Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Blinken, she thanked the United States and other partners for their support for Moldova to strengthen its energy security, modernise the agricultural sector, and help exports.

"Through unity and with the support of our partners, we will stand by our people and move forward," Sandu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

