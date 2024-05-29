Left Menu

BHP Group Halts Takeover Bid for Anglo American

BHP Group Ltd has announced that it will not make a firm offer for Anglo American PLC. The decision comes after the companies failed to reach an agreement on South African regulatory risks and costs. BHP had proposed a structure to deliver value, but could not access key information from Anglo American.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 21:04 IST
BHP Group Halts Takeover Bid for Anglo American
AI Generated Representative Image

BHP Group Ltd: * STATEMENT REGARDING PROPOSAL FOR ANGLO AMERICAN

* DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE A FIRM OFFER FOR ANGLO AMERICAN PLC * UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH ANGLO AMERICAN ON OUR SPECIFIC VIEWS IN RESPECT OF SOUTH AFRICAN REGULATORY RISK AND COST

* REMAIN OF VIEW THAT OUR PROPOSAL WAS MOST EFFECTIVE STRUCTURE TO DELIVER VALUE FOR ANGLO AMERICAN SHAREHOLDERS * WERE NOT ABLE TO ACCESS FROM ANGLO AMERICAN KEY INFORMATION REQUIRED TO FORMULATE MEASURES TO ADDRESS EXCESS RISK THEY PERCEIVE

* DISAPPOINTED THAT BOARD OF ANGLO AMERICAN HAS DECIDED NOT TO CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH BHP * ANGLO AMERICAN'S ASSERTION VALUE RISK UNDER OUR PROPOSAL WOULD BE EXCLUSIVELY FOR ACCOUNT OF ANGLO AMERICAN SHAREHOLDERS IS NOT ACCURATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024