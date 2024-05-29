Left Menu

After Delhi, Citizenship certificates' distribution begins in West Bengal, Haryana, and Uttarakhand

Union Ministry of Home Affairs made the announcement hours after the empowered committees of West Bengal, Haryana and Uttarakhand granted citizenship to the first set of applicants in their respective states under the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024.

ANI | Updated: 29-05-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 22:02 IST
After Delhi, Citizenship certificates' distribution begins in West Bengal, Haryana, and Uttarakhand
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly two weeks after the initial distribution of citizenship certificates in the national capital, the process to distribute similar certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, on Wednesday started in West Bengal, Haryana, and Uttarakhand. Union Ministry of Home Affairs made the announcement hours after the empowered committees of West Bengal, Haryana and Uttarakhand granted citizenship to the first set of applicants in their respective states under the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024.

The first set of citizenship certificates after notification of Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, granted by the empowered committee of Delhi, were handed over to the applicants in the national capital by the Union Home Secretary on May 15. The government of India had notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 on March 11, 2024. The Rules envisage the manner of application form, the procedure for processing applications by the District Level Committee (DLC) and the scrutiny and grant of citizenship by the State Level Empowered Committee (EC).

The processing of applications is done completely through the online portal. In pursuance of these rules, applications have been received from persons belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have entered India up to December 31, 2014, on account of persecution on grounds of religion or fear of such persecution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024