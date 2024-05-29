After Delhi, Citizenship certificates' distribution begins in West Bengal, Haryana, and Uttarakhand

Nearly two weeks after the initial distribution of citizenship certificates in the national capital, the process to distribute similar certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, on Wednesday started in West Bengal, Haryana, and Uttarakhand. Union Ministry of Home Affairs made the announcement hours after the empowered committees of West Bengal, Haryana and Uttarakhand granted citizenship to the first set of applicants in their respective states under the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024.

The first set of citizenship certificates after notification of Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, granted by the empowered committee of Delhi, were handed over to the applicants in the national capital by the Union Home Secretary on May 15. The government of India had notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 on March 11, 2024. The Rules envisage the manner of application form, the procedure for processing applications by the District Level Committee (DLC) and the scrutiny and grant of citizenship by the State Level Empowered Committee (EC).

The processing of applications is done completely through the online portal. In pursuance of these rules, applications have been received from persons belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have entered India up to December 31, 2014, on account of persecution on grounds of religion or fear of such persecution. (ANI)

