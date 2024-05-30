Goa's Statehood Day: President Murmu, other leaders extend greetings to people

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday extended greetings to the people of Goa on their Statehood day. "On Goa's statehood day, I convey my greetings to all the residents of Goa. Goa is a land of great natural beauty and vibrant culture. The people of Goa are known for their progressive values and hospitality," President Murmu posted on X.

"Goa has made remarkable progress on several human development indices. May this beautiful state and its people continue to prosper and move ahead on the path of development," she added. Goa marks its Statehood Day every May 30th, honouring its official separation from Daman and Diu as a state in 1987.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the people of Goa on the occasion. "Statehood Day greetings to our sisters and brothers in Goa. With its scenic beaches and vibrant culture, Goa has made its mark on the global tourist map over the years and has contributed profusely to the nation's economy. I wish all the best to the people of Goa as Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant continues to pivot the state to new heights of prosperity under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji," he said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also took to X to wish the people on the occasion. "On the occasion of the #GoaStatehoodDay, my warmest wishes to all fellow Goans as we proudly mark the historic milestone when Goa became the 25th state of India. This day commemorates our rich heritage, cultural diversity and the spirit of our people. Let us pledge to continue working towards the prosperity and development of our beloved state," Sawant posted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended greetings to the people of Goa. "Greetings to the people of Goa on their Statehood day. Let's pledge to preserve and promote its diverse environment, stunning landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture. Together, we must work to ensure the state scales new heights of progress," Rahul Gandhi said on X. (ANI)

