SK Group Chairman's Billion-Dollar Divorce Settlement

A South Korean court ruled on Thursday that SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won must pay 1.38 trillion won ($1.00 billion) in property division in a divorce case against his estranged wife, Yonhap news reported. The court could not immediately be reached for confirmation.

($1 = 1,378.5900 won)

