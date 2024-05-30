SK Group Chairman's Billion-Dollar Divorce Settlement
A South Korean court has ruled that SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won must pay 1.38 trillion won ($1.00 billion) in property division as part of a divorce settlement with his estranged wife, according to Yonhap news. The court couldn't be immediately reached for confirmation.
($1 = 1,378.5900 won)
