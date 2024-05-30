China Probes Former Sports Chief Over Alleged Misconduct
China's anti-graft watchdog has launched an investigation into Gou Zhongwen, former director of the State General Administration of Sport, for alleged serious violations of law and discipline. The probe highlights the ongoing efforts to intensify the crackdown on corruption within the country's sports sector.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-05-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 13:19 IST
- Country:
- China
China is investigating Gou Zhongwen, the former director of the country's State General Administration of Sport, over suspected serious violations of law and discipline, the Chinese anti-graft watchdog said on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bengal Polls: Corruption-Wracked INDI Alliance Faces Off Against Upright Narendra Modi, Avers Amit Shah
CBI challenges order permitting information on allegations of corruption, human rights violations
Pakistani court postpones hearing in £190 million corruption case against former PM Imran Khan due to security concerns
Jury may be chosen for US Senator Menendez's corruption trial
Jury chosen for US Senator Menendez's corruption trial