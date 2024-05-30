Left Menu

China Probes Former Sports Chief Over Alleged Misconduct

China's anti-graft watchdog has launched an investigation into Gou Zhongwen, former director of the State General Administration of Sport, for alleged serious violations of law and discipline. The probe highlights the ongoing efforts to intensify the crackdown on corruption within the country's sports sector.

China is investigating Gou Zhongwen, the former director of the country's State General Administration of Sport, over suspected serious violations of law and discipline, the Chinese anti-graft watchdog said on Thursday.

