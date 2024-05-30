Left Menu

Farmers Demand Road Access or Face Indefinite Strike

Two farmers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, have claimed their farmland road has been blocked since November 2021. Despite multiple appeals, no action has been taken. The farmers have warned of an indefinite strike starting June 7 and sarcastically suggested officials provide a 'drone' to access their field.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 30-05-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 14:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two farmers from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Smbhajinagar have claimed that the road leading to their farmland has been blocked and warned of an indefinite strike from June 7 if their complaint is not resolved.

In a memorandum submitted to the tehsildar (rural) on Tuesday, Shantabai Bhalerao and Ankush Bhalerao said the road to their farmland at Dhawalapuri, about 40 km from the district headquarters, remains out of bounds since November 2021 despite repeated pleas to the administration.

Besides the threat of a hunger strike, the duo also added a bit of sarcasm in their memorandum saying officials can alternatively provide them with a "drone" to access their field.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

