Left Menu

India's First Electric Vehicle Index Launched

NSE Indices Ltd, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, launched India's first electric vehicle (EV) index on Thursday. The Nifty EV and new-age automotive index will track the performance of companies in the EV ecosystem, facilitating investment in this growing market. The index will be reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced quarterly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 18:52 IST
India's First Electric Vehicle Index Launched
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

NSE Indices Ltd, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, on Thursday launched the EV and new-age automotive index to track the performance of companies which form a part of the EV ecosystem.

This would be the country's first ever electric vehicle (EV) index.

''The launch of the Nifty EV and new-age automotive index will facilitate creation of products which will create opportunity for asset managers to invest in the electric vehicle and new-age automotive market thereby providing an investment vehicle to investors,'' NSE Indices said in a statement.

The government has always been at the forefront of framing policies related to EV adoption so that EVs with the latest technology can be manufactured in the country and attract investments by global EV manufacturers, thereby giving a boost to the Make in India initiative.

The base date for the new thematic index is April 2, 2018, and the base value is 1,000. The index will be reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced on a quarterly basis.

The index is expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by passive funds in the form of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024